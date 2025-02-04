Super Bowl

Roger Goodell answers questions about refs favoring the Chiefs

You know you're thinking about it.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Virtually every Eagles fan has thought about it. They’re probably just as concerned about it as they are about Patrick Mahomes’ elusiveness, or Travis Kelce’s ability to find a hole in a zone defense.

They’re probably thinking about it right now.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

They’re worried that the officiating crew working Super Bowl LIX will make a call (or several) that benefits Andy Reid and the Chiefs.

They can’t explain why. Well, not with anything concrete. It may be because Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift has made the Chiefs the most popular football team on earth.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

And the premise isn’t just limited to Eagles fans. To fans of the Bills, or the Ravens, or other AFC rivals, it’s very real.

Real or not, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about the refs in his annual Super Bowl Week media conference Monday.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 6 mins ago

Man dead, 2 DoorDash delivery workers hurt in North Philly shootout

Northeast Philadelphia 11 hours ago

What we know — and what we don't — after medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia

Goodell was quick to dismiss the implication, calling the theory “ridiculous,” and describing the league’s officials as “outstanding.”

What did we think he was gonna say?

In fairness, if it was a true conspiracy, involving the biggest sports league in the world, and with this many people involved, someone surely would’ve leaked it by now.

But to a lot of fans in the Delaware Valley, the men wearing stripes are guilty, until proven innocent.

This article tagged under:

Super BowlEagles newsEagles analysis
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us