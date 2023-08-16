Philadelphia

New mural at the Rocky Steps celebrates new superhero movie

A local organization was recognized for its superhero-like work in the city during a mural unveiling at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

By Emily Rose Grassi

Steps at the art museum painted with Blue Beetle superhero
Yo Adrian! Have you been to the Rocky Steps to see the superhero art yet?

A new mural can be seen on the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum in honor of the new superhero movie "BLUE BEETLE."

During the unveiling ceremony on Tuesday, the local organization The Block Gives Back was awarded for its work in the community with the "BLUE BEETLE Super Hero Award."

The Block Gives Back receives BLUE BEETLE Super Hero Award at the Philadelphia Art Museum on Tuesday
According to a statement, the award was given to The Block Gives Back because it "is committed to doing good for the Philadelphia community and showcases the ability to overcome adversity and a superhero-like way."

The Philadelphia Film Society partnered with Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics to make the mural come to life.

