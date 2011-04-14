Rock the Night Away with Council Rock High School North

Grab you dancing shoes and get on the floor! The Council Rock High School North will be having a fundraiser to benefit one of their own. The student executive board, will feature a 12-hour dance-a-thon, games, swimming, and much more. From 7p.m. on Friday April 15th to 7a.m. Saturday April 16th there will be non-stop dancing, games, and more.



All proceeds will benefit a fellow student Jimmy O' Neill a senior, who was left paralyzed after a serious car accident in October of 2010.



The students will have plenty of energy all night long with a hypnotist show, yoga, pool party, food, and plenty of other things to keep them going.