There are so many major artists coming to the Philadelphia region this fall, such as John Mayer, P!NK, Juan Luis Guerra, SZA, Greta Van Fleet and more.

Here's a list of all the concerts you need to know about, with information about tour dates, venues and where you can purchase your tickets.

Arctic Monkeys - Sept. 5, TD Pavilion at the Mann

English rock band Arctic Monkeys are coming for part of their 2023 North American tour.

Tickets: Only verified resale tickets remain on Ticketmaster.

Duran Duran - Sept. 7, Wells Fargo Center

English rock band Duran Duran is set to perform alongside Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Bastille.

Tickets: Tickets are available on the Wells Fargo Center's website.

Beck and Phoenix - Sept. 8, TD Pavilion at the Mann

Beck and Phoenix are co-headlining their '19-City Summer Odyssey Tour' with one night in Philly.

Tickets: Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

$uicideboy$ - Sept. 8, Wells Fargo Center

The hip-hop duo from New Orleans $uicideboy$ is coming for their 'Grey Day Tour'.

Tickets: Tickets are still available on the Wells Fargo Center website.

Sting & Shaggy - Sept. 9, TD Pavilion at the Mann

Collaborators Sting & Shaggy are headling the 'One Fine Day' festival. Other featured performances will include -- Thundercat, Koffee, Tank & The Bangas, G. Love and more.

Tickets: Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.

BABYMETAL and Dethklok - Sept. 12, TD Pavilion at the Mann

Japanese metal band BABYMETAL is co-heading with metal band Dethlkok for the 'BABYKLOK Tour' inspired by BABYMetal's 2023 album THE OTHER ONE.

Tickets: Tickets are available here.

Arcangel - Sept. 17, Santander Arena

International multi-platinum recording artist Arcangel is coming to Reading, Pennslyvania for his 'Just in Time tour'.

Tickets: Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

Peter Gabriel - Sept. 16, Wells Fargo Center

Singer-songwriter and musician Peter Gabriel is coming to Philly for his 'I/O Tour'.

Tickets: Tickets are available on the Wells Fargo Center website.

NE-YO - Sept. 17, TD Pavilion at the Mann

Grammy-award-winning singer and songwriter NE-YO is bringing his 'Champagne and Roses Tour' to Philly. Special guests Robin Thicke and Mario are set to perform as well.

Tickets: Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

Janelle Monáe - Sept. 18, The Met Philadelphia

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Janelle Monae is making a stop in Philly for her 'The Age Of Pleasure Tour'.

Tickets: Tickets are available here.

P!NK - Sept. 18 and 19, Citizens Bank Park

P!NK is spending two nights in Philly this September for her 'Summer Carnival 2023 Tour'.

Tickets: Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

Greta Van Fleet - Sept. 19, Wells Fargo Center

Grammy-award-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet is set to perform at the Wells Fargo Center this fall.

Tickets: Tickets are available on the Wells Fargo Center website.

Jonas Brothers - Sept. 21, Wells Fargo Center

The world-famous trio is back on tour with a stop in Philly for part of their North American tour.

Tickets: Tickets are available on the Wells Fargo Center website.

The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie - Sept. 21, TD Pavilion at the Mann

Indie pop supergroup The Postal Service and rock band Death Cab For Cutie are set to perform together at a sold-out show.

Tickets: Tickets for this show are sold out.

Macklemore - Sept. 23, The Met Philadelphia

Grammy-award-winning rapper and songwriter Macklemore is bringing his tour to Philly this fall.

Tickets: Tickets are available here.

Fantasia - Sept. 24, TD Pavilion at the Mann

Grammy-award-winning singer Fantasia is set to perform with special guest Joe.

Tickets: Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.

SZA - Sept. 26, Wells Fargo Center

Grammy-award-winning R&B artist SZA is performing at the Wells Fargo Center this fall. The venue announced her scheduled performance for March 2 has been rescheduled for September 29.

Tickets: Tickets are sold out.

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros - Sept. 27, The Met Philadelphia

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack are back at it again touring this fall with on stop in Philly.

Tickets: Tickets are available here.

Raphael Saadiq - Sept. 28, The Met Philaelphia.

Multi-award-winning songwriter and producer Raphael Saadiq his brother D’Wayne Wiggins, and Timothy Christian Riley will perform as Tony! Toni! Toné! for the first time in 25 years for the 'Just Me & You Tour'.

Tickets: Tickets are available here.

The Reunion Tour - Sept. 29, Wells Fargo Center

Grammy-award-singer gospel singer Kirk Franklin is on tour with several other singers such as Israel Houghton, The Clark Sisters, David & Tamela Mann, Tye Tribbett with special guests New Breed, The Family, & God's Property. The 'Reunion Tour' was originally scheduled for Oct. 14 and has been rescheduled for Sept. 29.

Tickets: You can buy tickets on the Wells Fargo Center's website.

Hozier - Sept. 29, TD Pavilion at the Mann

Hozier will be joined by special guest Madison Cunningham for the "Unreal Unearth Tour' to support his upcoming album.

Tickets: Tickets are sold out.

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas - Sept. 29, Boardwalk Hall

Popular hip-hop group, the Wu-Tang Clan will join Grammy-winning artist Nas to perform at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Tickets: Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

boygenius - Sept. 30, TD Pavilion at the Mann

boygenius, the indie supergroup consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus is set to perform with special guest Samia.

Tickets: Tickets are sold out.

Playboi Carti - Oct. 6, Wells Fargo Center

Rapper Playboi Carti is coming to the Wells Fargo Center for his 'Antagonist Tour' with special guest Ken Carson, Homixide Gang and Destory Lonely.

Tickets: Tickets are available on the Wells Fago Center website.

John Mayer - Oct. 7, Wells Fargo Center

Singer and guitarist John Mayer is stopping in Philly for his 'Solo Tour' with special guest JP Saxe.

Tickets: Tickets are available on the Wells Fargo Center's website.

Kim Petras - Oct. 13, TD Pavilion at the Mann

Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter Kim Petras is making a stop in Philly in support of her album 'Feed The Beats'.

Tickets: Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.

Juan Luis Guerra - Oct. 13, Santander Arena

Award-winning Dominican singer-songwriter Juan Luis Guerra will be performing at the Santander Area in Reading, Pennslyvania.

Tickets: Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

Queen and Adam Lambert - Oct. 18, Wells Fargo Center

Icon rock band Queen and singer-songwriter Adam Lambert are bringing their 'Rhapsody' tour back to North America this fall and will make a stop in Philly.

Tickets: Tickets are available on the Wells Fargo Center website.

Daniel Caesar - Oct. 19, The Met Philadelphia

The Grammy-award winning R&B singer Daniel Caser will come to Philly for his 'Superpowers World Tour'.

Tickets: Tickets are still available on Live Nation.

MANÁ - Oct. 21, Wells Fargo Center

Legendary Mexican rock band Maná is making a stop in Philly for their 'México Lindo Y Querido Tour'.

Tickets: Tickets are available on the Wells Fargo Center website.

Lady A - Oct. 21, The Met Philadelphia

The country trio, Lady A, previously known as Lady Antebellum is coming to The Met Philadelphia for their 'Request Line Tour'.

Tickets: A few tickets are still left on Live Nation.

Depeche Mode - Oct. 25, Wells Fargo Center

The English electronic music band Depeche Mode is coming to Philly for part of their North American tour.

Tickets: Tickets are available here.

Pedro Capó -Oct. 27, Santander Performing Arts Center

Latin Grammy-award-winning artist Pedro Capó is set to perform his international hits at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, Pennslyvania.

Tickets: Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

Kesha - Oct. 31, The Met Philadelphia

Pop singer Kesha is going on tour in support of her new album "Gag Order" and she has one stop in Philly.

Tickets: Tickets are available on Live Nation.

Joji - Oct. 31, Wells Fargo Center

Japanese singer-songwriter Joji is coming to Philly for his 'Pandemonium Tour' with special guests Kenney Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo) and Savage Realm.

Tickets: Tickets are still available on the Wells Fargo Center website.

Wizkid - Nov. 2, The Met Philadelphia

Nigerian singer and songwriter Wizkid is making a stop in Philly for his 'More Love, Less Ego Tour'

Tickets: Tickets are still available on Live Nation.

Anthony Hamilton - Nov. 5, The Met Philadelphia

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Anthony Hamilton is set to perform his chart-topping hits.

Tickets: Tickets are still available here.

The 1975 - Nov. 10, Wells Fargo Center

The English pop-rock band The 1975 is coming to Philly for their 'Still...At Their Very Best Tour'.

Tickets: Only a few tickets are still available on the Wells Fargo Center website.

Myke Towers - Nov. 11, The Met Philadelphia

Puerto Rican rapper, singer and songwriter Myke Towers is coming to Philly for his 'La Vida Es Una Tour' to showcase his chart-topping songs.

Tickets: Tickets are still available on Live Nation.

NEEDTOBREATHE - Nov. 13, The Met Philadelphia

Grammy-nominated and multi–platinum rock band NEEDTOBREATHE known for their several chart-topping hits will be visiting Philly for their 'The Caves World Tour'.

Tickets: Tickets are available here.

TOOL - Nov. 16, Wells Fargo Center

One of the most successful rock bands TOOL is coming to Philly with a one-night show.

Tickets: Limited amount of tickets are available on the Wells Fargo Center website.

Lil Uzi Vert - Nov. 22, Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia-born rapper Lil Uzi Vert is set to perform at the Wells Fargo Center for his 'Pink Tape Tour'

Tickets: Tickets are available on the Wells Fargo Center website.

Of course, there are dozens of other shows at smaller venues around the region. Be sure to keep an eye out for your favorite band possibly making a stop.