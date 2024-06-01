Son who killed Father, dumped body along Main Line country club sentenced

A man who beat and stabbed his father to death during an argument over money then dumped the body near a Main Line country club was sentenced to 22 to 50 years in prison, court documents said.

Robert Coult III, of Yeadon, was sentenced after pleading guilty to third degree murder, confinement, and possessing an instrument of a crime for killing his father Robert Coult Jr., according to court documents.

Back in September of 2018, the elder Coult's body was found by Philadelphia Country Club employees on the side of Spring Mill Road in Gladwyne. An autopsy found he died by blunt force trauma and stabbing, Yeadon police said.

The younger Coult repeatedly struck his father over the head with a hammer during an argument over a small amount of money in the living room of their Yeadon home, then went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and stabbed his father, Delaware County District Attorney Kat Copeland said. Once the elder Coult died, the younger Coult used an electric saw to try to dismember the body but was unsuccessful.

Coult then loaded his father as a passenger in his car and dumped the body along the golf course, according to officials.

Police responded to the Coult home on Providence Road in Yeadon after the elder Coult was reported missing, according to officials. Investigators spoke residents of the home then zeroed in on the younger Coult who was then arrested.

Coult III confessed to killing his father and told investigators he dumped evidence in various spots around Haverford Township, police said.

Investigators also found blood splatter evidence in the home and found video evidence that shows Coult III's movements.

Coult III didn't show any remorse, investigators said. He even allegedly played video games with his roommate's boyfriend in the hours after the killing.

The younger Coult claimed his father pushed him down a flight a stairs before he killed his dad, Copeland said.

When Coult was first taken off to jail he had called reporters "vultures."