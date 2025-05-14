Philadelphia

Group accused of attacking 77-year-old man, stealing his wallet in Center City

Police said the incident happened on Sunday, April 27, around 7 p.m. on the 1200 block of Spruce Street

By Cherise Lynch

Telemundo

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying several individuals who they said attacked a 77-year-old man in Center City and stole his wallet.

According to police, the incident happened on Sunday, April 27, around 7 p.m. on the 1200 block of Spruce Street.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said the man was walking when several suspects approached him from behind, pushed him to the ground, and took his wallet.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The suspects were last seen fleeing east on Spruce Street, police said.

If anyone has information regarding this crime or the suspects, they are asked to contact police.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaCenter CityCenter City Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us