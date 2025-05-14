Group accused of attacking 77-year-old man, stealing his wallet in Center City

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying several individuals who they said attacked a 77-year-old man in Center City and stole his wallet.

According to police, the incident happened on Sunday, April 27, around 7 p.m. on the 1200 block of Spruce Street.

Police said the man was walking when several suspects approached him from behind, pushed him to the ground, and took his wallet.

The suspects were last seen fleeing east on Spruce Street, police said.

If anyone has information regarding this crime or the suspects, they are asked to contact police.