King of Prussia

Robbery Suspect Barricaded Inside King of Prussia Apartment

Police and SWAT team members responded to the Kingswood Apartments and Townhomes complex on 580 Lewis Road around 2 p.m. Monday.

By David Chang

A robbery suspect is barricaded inside a King of Prussia apartment complex, police said. 

Police and SWAT team members responded to the Kingswood Apartments and Townhomes complex on 580 Lewis Road around 2 p.m. Monday. Investigators said an unidentified suspect who was wanted for robbery is inside the complex and refusing to surrender. 

Investigators have not confirmed whether or not the suspect is armed but said there are no hostages inside. SWAT team members have the complex surrounded and are urging surrounding neighbors to stay inside their homes. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

King of Prussia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us