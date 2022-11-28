Robbery Suspect Barricaded Inside King of Prussia Apartment

A robbery suspect is barricaded inside a King of Prussia apartment complex, police said.

Police and SWAT team members responded to the Kingswood Apartments and Townhomes complex on 580 Lewis Road around 2 p.m. Monday. Investigators said an unidentified suspect who was wanted for robbery is inside the complex and refusing to surrender.

Investigators have not confirmed whether or not the suspect is armed but said there are no hostages inside. SWAT team members have the complex surrounded and are urging surrounding neighbors to stay inside their homes.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.