Man shot in neck during would-be robbery in Port Richmond

A would-be robber shot a man returning home early Tuesday in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

Police rushed to the 3400 block of Gaul Street, near East Ontario Street around 2:30 a.m.

"(Police officers) found a 32-year-old male laying on the sidewalk -- near his vehicle that was parked and just a few feet away from the property where he lives-- he was unresponsive, bleeding heavily, shot in the neck," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man never regained consciousness ahead of going into surgery at the hospital, Small said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A witness who said they were with the man said that the shooting victim had just gotten out of his car when a smaller-style white pickup truck pulled up, a passenger hopped out and attempted to rob him at gunpoint, Small said.

The would-be robber then "for some reason shot this 32-year-old victim in the neck," Small said. At least three shots were fired.

After the shooting, the gunman got back into the pickup truck and the driver drove off, investigators said.

Police hoped that surveillance video along Gaul Street would help them track down the shooter.