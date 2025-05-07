Port Richmond

Woman shot as armed robbers target couple walking home in Port Richmond

A woman was shot and her boyfriend was pistol-whipped during a robbery along Clearfield Street in Port Richmond on May 6, 2025, Philadelphia police say

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A couple walking home after parking their car wound up being attacked by two armed robbers, one who shot the woman during a struggle late Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

The robbery and shooting took place near Aramingo Avenue and East Clearfield Street just before 10 p.m. on May 6, 2025, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The woman and her boyfriend -- both in their mid 20s -- had just parked their car and were walking to a home along Clearfield Street when two men with guns approached them, Small said.

The men began to rob the couple -- one of them striking the man with a gun and digging through his pockets, taking hundreds of dollars, police said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The other robber got into a struggle with the woman, Small said. The woman was shot in the leg during the struggle.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Someone rushed the woman to a hospital to be treated for her wound, Small said. She was listed in stable condition.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 14 hours ago

Boy shot, killed in Gloucester County, New Jersey, police say

Real ID 18 hours ago

Don't have REAL ID? Homeland Security chief says you can still fly. Here's how

During the robbery, the boyfriend pulled out his own weapon and fired at the robbers, Small said.

It wasn't clear if the man struck anything, Small said. The robbers ran off along Aramingo Avenue.

Police spent hours investigating and hoped surveillance video would help them track down the shooter and robbers.

This article tagged under:

Port RichmondGun violence
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us