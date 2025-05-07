Woman shot as armed robbers target couple walking home in Port Richmond

A couple walking home after parking their car wound up being attacked by two armed robbers, one who shot the woman during a struggle late Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

The robbery and shooting took place near Aramingo Avenue and East Clearfield Street just before 10 p.m. on May 6, 2025, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The woman and her boyfriend -- both in their mid 20s -- had just parked their car and were walking to a home along Clearfield Street when two men with guns approached them, Small said.

The men began to rob the couple -- one of them striking the man with a gun and digging through his pockets, taking hundreds of dollars, police said.

The other robber got into a struggle with the woman, Small said. The woman was shot in the leg during the struggle.

Someone rushed the woman to a hospital to be treated for her wound, Small said. She was listed in stable condition.

During the robbery, the boyfriend pulled out his own weapon and fired at the robbers, Small said.

It wasn't clear if the man struck anything, Small said. The robbers ran off along Aramingo Avenue.

Police spent hours investigating and hoped surveillance video would help them track down the shooter and robbers.