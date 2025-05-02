Police are searching for a man who they say entered a victim’s car outside a Bucks County Wawa, kidnapped the driver at knifepoint and then forced them to withdraw money from an ATM.

The incident occurred on April 29, 2025, around 1:30 a.m. Police said the unidentified suspect entered the backseat of the victim’s car outside a Wawa store on Davisville Road in Warminster, Pennsylvania. When the victim reentered their car, the suspect took out a knife, police said. He then forced the victim at knifepoint to drive to the ATM and withdraw money, according to investigators.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Warminster Township Police Warminster Township Police

The victim drove to the PNC Bank in Warminster Township and another bank at the Justa Farms Shopping Center in Upper Moreland Township, police said. The suspect then forced the victim to drive him to the German Club in Warminster where he exited the vehicle and fled the scene, according to investigators.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Warminster Township Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. If you have any information on his identity or the incident, call Warminster Police at 215-672-1000.