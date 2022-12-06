Robbers Steal $80,000 Worth of Cell Phones From T-Mobile in Philly

Philadelphia Police are searching for four men who they say stole $80,000 worth of cell phones from a T-Mobile store late Tuesday morning.

The four men, at least one of whom was armed, went inside the T-Mobile along the 8500 block of Bustleton Avenue at 11:56 a.m. Police said they stole several cell phones from an open safe in the backroom before fleeing the scene in a silver vehicle. The stolen merchandise was worth $80,000 in total, according to investigators.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police said three of the suspects were wearing black masks, black jackets and black pants. Two of the men were wearing black sneakers while a third was wearing white sneakers. They did not release a description of the fourth man.

If you have any information on the robbery, please call Philadelphia Police.