Robbers shoot armored truck driver near South Philly bank, police say 

An armored truck driver is fighting for his life after he was shot and robbed near a South Philadelphia bank Thursday afternoon.

The 24-year-old Brinks employee was inside an armored truck near the Bank of America along the 1900 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard at 2:34 p.m. when at least two suspects approached him and opened fire, police said.

The driver was shot at least once in the chest and the suspects stole the victim’s gun as well as a bag full of an undisclosed amount of money, according to investigators.

The suspects fled the scene and were last seen in a sedan traveling on Snyder Avenue, according to investigators. Police said there may have been a third suspect who was the getaway driver.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

The FBI is currently leading the investigation while Philadelphia Police are assisting. Investigators have not yet released descriptions of the suspects but are currently looking at surveillance video.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.