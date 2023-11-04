Authorities along the Main Line are warning residents after a string of robberies in Wayne and Villanova last week.

A resident called police after finding a man in a second-floor bedroom of their home on Orchard Lane in Wayne on Sunday, October 22, according to the Radnor Township Police Department. The suspect allegedly got into the home through a bedroom on the second floor.

A second incident happened the next day in Villanova, police said. A homeowner on Brook Farm Road discovered that a window in the back of the house was forced open by a burglar.

Then, on October 27, police were called to the 100 block of Brook Farm Road in Wayne for a burglary after a homeowner discovered the French doors on the second floor were forced open, according to officials.

Police took to social media to alert the public.

Police report that the suspect has entered each home through the second floor before going into the master bedroom where they take high-value and costume jewelry. The suspect allegedly used a pillowcase to transport the stolen items.