Robber Shoots 2 Women Inside Northeast Philly Pizza Shop, Police Say

Two women are recovering after they were both shot during a robbery inside a Northeast Philadelphia pizza shop.

An armed robber entered Mayfair Pizza along the 7400 block of Frankford Avenue at 8:52 p.m. on Wednesday and opened fire, police said.

A 34-year-old woman was shot once in the left shoulder while a 65-year-old woman was shot once in the stomach. Both women were taken to the hospital and are both in stable condition. The two women are employees of the store, police said.

An arrest was made in connection to the shooting and a weapon was recovered. Police have not yet revealed the suspect's identity.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.