Philadelphia

Robber Shoots 2 Women Inside Northeast Philly Pizza Shop, Police Say

The incident occurred inside Mayfair Pizza along the 7400 block of Frankford Avenue.

By David Chang

Two women are recovering after they were both shot during a robbery inside a Northeast Philadelphia pizza shop.

An armed robber entered Mayfair Pizza along the 7400 block of Frankford Avenue at 8:52 p.m. on Wednesday and opened fire, police said.

A 34-year-old woman was shot once in the left shoulder while a 65-year-old woman was shot once in the stomach. Both women were taken to the hospital and are both in stable condition. The two women are employees of the store, police said.

An arrest was made in connection to the shooting and a weapon was recovered. Police have not yet revealed the suspect's identity.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us