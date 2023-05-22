Road Rage Shooting Shutters I-95 on Sunday Night

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a man riding a motorcycle, allegedly, fired 13 shots into a fellow motorist's vehicle on Sunday night, injuring the driver.

According to police, the incident that shut down I-95 for about an hour on Sunday night, began after a 35-year-old man from Lansdowne reportedly "accidently tapped" the rear-end of a white sport-style motorcycle that was headed northbound on I-95 near the Walt Whitman Bridge exit at about 8 p.m. on Sunday.

After that initial contact, police said that the rider on the motorcycle pulled back to the driver's side of the victims' vehicle and produced a handgun. Officials said the rider proceeded to fire 13 times into the vehicle, striking the male driver at least twice, before fleeing along the roadway at a high rate of speed.

After the shooting, the victim pulled off the road at Washington Avenue, and officials said, he flagged down a passing police vehicle and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

According to police, the man suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm and the side of his head.

A 33-year-old woman from Philadelphia, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was uninjured.

Officials said the gunman sought in this incident was riding a white sport-style motorcycle during the shooting and he was wearing a tan helmet and a black and white vest.

The man was traveling with a fellow rider, who police said, was riding a black and green motorcycle.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 215-452-5280.