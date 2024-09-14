Delaware

Del. man accused of road rage shooting turned himself in, then released on bond

James Cullen III, 35, turned himself in to Delaware State Police in connection to a road rage incident in Sussex County before being released on $13,000 bond

By Emily Rose Grassi

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Getty Images

A Delaware man was arrested, and then released, in connection to a road rage shooting that happened in August in Sussex County, according to state police.

Troopers with the Delaware State Police were called to Issacs Road near Cedar Creek Road in Lincoln around 11:41 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 for reports of a road rage shooting, officials said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

At the start of the investigation, it was revealed that the victim was driving northbound on Issacs Road when the driver of a pick-up truck fired a single gunshot at the victim before fleeing, police said. The victim was not injured.

Detectives with Troop 4 Criminal Investigations said they were able to identify that the suspect's vehicle was a Chevrolet Silverado and the suspect was then identified as 35-year-old James Cullen III.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials were able to obtain a warrant for his arrest.

Then on Friday, Sept. 13, Cullen turned himself in to officials at Troop 4 where he was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony as well as reckless endanger in the first degree.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

First Alert Traffic Sep 12

Weekend I-76 closures coming to Philly. Your guide to getting around them

Pennsylvania Sep 12

From equestrian competitions to amusement rides, what to expect at the 11th annual Devon Fall Classic

Cullen was arraigned and then released after he was able to post the $13,000 secured bond.

The investigation into this incident continues with the Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information please contact Detective H. Lingo by calling 302-752-3864.

You can also send a private message through Facebook to the Delaware State Police by clicking here. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us