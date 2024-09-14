A Delaware man was arrested, and then released, in connection to a road rage shooting that happened in August in Sussex County, according to state police.

Troopers with the Delaware State Police were called to Issacs Road near Cedar Creek Road in Lincoln around 11:41 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 for reports of a road rage shooting, officials said.

At the start of the investigation, it was revealed that the victim was driving northbound on Issacs Road when the driver of a pick-up truck fired a single gunshot at the victim before fleeing, police said. The victim was not injured.

Detectives with Troop 4 Criminal Investigations said they were able to identify that the suspect's vehicle was a Chevrolet Silverado and the suspect was then identified as 35-year-old James Cullen III.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials were able to obtain a warrant for his arrest.

Then on Friday, Sept. 13, Cullen turned himself in to officials at Troop 4 where he was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony as well as reckless endanger in the first degree.

Cullen was arraigned and then released after he was able to post the $13,000 secured bond.

The investigation into this incident continues with the Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information please contact Detective H. Lingo by calling 302-752-3864.

You can also send a private message through Facebook to the Delaware State Police by clicking here. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.