Road Rage Shooting Closes Part of I-76 EB in Philly

A road rage shooting shut down a portion of I-76 eastbound in Philadelphia during rush hour Wednesday evening.

Police said a white Prius was struck by gunfire around 6:30 p.m. near the Montgomery Drive exit on I-76 East. Fortunately, no one was injured during the shooting.

I-76 eastbound is currently closed between the Montgomery Drive and the Route 1 exits as police investigate. Police have not released information on any suspects or the gunman’s vehicle.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.