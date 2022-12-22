Road Rage Leads to Shooting on Busy Chester County Highway

Road rage led to a shooting on a busy highway in Chester County on Tuesday night, police said.

North Coventry Township police said a gunman in a dark-colored SUV fired two shots, both striking another car's driver side on Route 422 westbound around 11:15 p.m.

The victim wasn't injured, police said. He told investigators he was traveling west on Rt. 422 from the King of Prussia area when another vehicle, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee, began following him.

The victim said at different times, the driver flashed their high beam lights twice between the King of Prussia area and the Collegeville exit. Until they reached the area of the Sanatoga exit, police said the vehicle traveled behind the victim with its high beam lights for the majority of the time.

The driver continued to follow the victim until he began to exit Rt. 422 onto the South Hanover Street exit, police said. The vehicle passed the victim and fired two shots, which struck the driver side of the vehicle.

North Coventry Township police said the investigation is ongoing. No arrests were announced.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact Detective Thomas Barton of the North Coventry Police Department at (610) 323-8360.