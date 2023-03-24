Road Closures, Weather Report for 2023 Philadelphia Love Run

One of Philadelphia's biggest spring runs is something that runners "Love," but brings with it traffic closures that drivers might not.

Road Closures for 2023 Love Run

The 2023 Love Run half marathon kicks off for about 11,000 participants at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, but the road closures for everyone already begin Friday night.

Here is the full list of road closures for the preps for the 13.1-mile race (according to a news release from the City):

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The following streets will be closed on Friday, March 24, beginning at 7 p.m. in preparation for race day:

MLK Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic until Monday, March 27 at 7 a.m.

The following streets will be closed on Sunday, March 26 beginning at 3 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m.:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 22nd Street to Eakins Oval

Eakins Oval from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Kelly Drive from Eakins Oval to Brewery Hill Drive

The entirety of the Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon and 7.6K courses will close at approximately 6:45 a.m.:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to Eakins Oval

16th Street from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to John F. Kennedy Blvd.

John F. Kennedy Blvd. from 16th Street to 20th Street

20th Street from John F. Kennedy Blvd. to Market Street

Market Street from 20th Street to 15th Street

Penn Square to Juniper Street

Juniper Street to Market Street

Market Street from Juniper Street to 6th Street

6th Street from Market Street to Arch Street

Arch Street from 6th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Brewery Hill Drive to W. Girard Avenue

W. Girard Avenue to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdown Drive to Sweet Briar Drive

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Falls Bridge

Black Road to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic to Memorial Hill Drive

Memorial Hill Drive to S. Concourse Drive

"Roads will be reopened as they are serviced and cleared," the city said. "All roads in Center City are expected to be reopened to vehicular traffic by 11 a.m."

Expect parking restrictions in Center City and in Fairmount Park Sunday from 4 a.m. and 1 p.m., the City said.

"SEPTA Bus Routes 2, 4, 7, 16, 17, 23, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 43, 44, 45, 47M, 48, 49, 61, 124 and 125 will be detoured from their normal routes through the Center City area and Old City area beginning at 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 26 through approximately 6 p.m.," the City said.

Detours should be posted and riders can track buses on SEPTA's website.

Will the Rain Clear in Time for the Race?

Yes, expect clear skies, but winds will be gusting with temps pushing into the low 50s during the race. Be sure to put on some sunscreen and you may want to layer up if watching or running in the race.