Blue Cross Broad Street Run Road Closures

The Blue Cross Broad Street Run is off to the races this Sunday. But don’t let these road closures keep you from experiencing the 10-mile event!

Road Closures for Sunday, May 6

4 a.m. to 7 a.m. – Broad Street, Olney to Windrim Avenue

7 a.m. – Broad Street, Windrim to Erie Avenue

7.30 a.m. – Remainder of route

8 a.m. – Race begins

Roads will be opened as soon as street sweepers can clean the route, sometime around 11.30 a.m.

All drivers and motorists should expect delays in the area of the run on Sunday morning.

For more route, running and other information about the event, click here. Tips to Kick Asphalt: Blue Cross Broad Street Run