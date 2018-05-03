Blue Cross Broad Street Run Road Closures - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
Blue Cross Broad Street Run

Blue Cross Broad Street Run

Watch live on NBC10 and Telemundo62 on May 6, 2018!

Blue Cross Broad Street Run Road Closures

By Robert Smith

Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Blue Cross Broad Street Run Road Closures

    The Blue Cross Broad Street Run is off to the races this Sunday. But don’t let these road closures keep you from experiencing the 10-mile event!

    Road Closures for Sunday, May 6

    4 a.m. to 7 a.m. – Broad Street, Olney to Windrim Avenue

    7 a.m. – Broad Street, Windrim to Erie Avenue

    7.30 a.m. – Remainder of route

    8 a.m. – Race begins

    Roads will be opened as soon as street sweepers can clean the route, sometime around 11.30 a.m.

    All drivers and motorists should expect delays in the area of the run on Sunday morning.

    For more route, running and other information about the event, click hereTips to Kick Asphalt: Blue Cross Broad Street RunTips to Kick Asphalt: Blue Cross Broad Street Run

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices