Rivers Casino Philadelphia reaching out to those impacted after data breach

A data breach has seen some unauthorized person access "certain files" on Rivers Casino Philadelphia computers.

Casino officials haven't yet said just what information may have been accessed or if the information belonged to customers -- nor did they details just how many people's information may have been compromised.

But, in a statement to NBC10, officials with Fishtown's Rivers Casino Philadelphia confirmed that there had been some sort of recent breach of data.

“Rivers Casino Philadelphia recently responded to and investigated an incident involving unauthorized access to certain Rivers Casino Philadelphia computer systems. Upon identifying the incident, Rivers Casino Philadelphia immediately secured the involved systems and launched an investigation," a Rivers Casino Philadelphia spokesperson said in a statement. "Through the investigation, Rivers Casino Philadelphia determined that an unauthorized actor accessed and/or took certain files stored on our computer servers. Rivers Casino Philadelphia is mailing letters to individuals whose information may have been involved in the incident.”

Following this data breach, the New York-based law firm, Levi & Korsinsky LLP, has launched an investigation into the incident and has set up a website seeking to contact those who may have received a letter from the casino.

On that site, the law firm claims individuals' names, social security numbers and bank account information may have been accessed.

And, while the casino did not provide an exact date for when the breach occurred, the firm claims that the breach happened sometime before Nov. 18, 2024, when, they said, the casino determined individuals' personal information had been accessed following a review of its systems.

Also, the firm noted, the casino began sending out letters to those impacted back on Dec. 30, 2024.

Contacted Wednesday morning, the law firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.