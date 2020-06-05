On May 29, Joan Shepp sent an email out to let her customers know her renowned Philadelphia boutique was scheduled to open "with fresh eyes and a renewed spirit!" when the city moves to Pennsylvania's yellow phase of reopening Friday.

That enthusiasm went by the wayside 24 hours later when the convergence of the coronavirus and racial tensions that sparked riots in Philadelphia and across the country merged at Shepp’s store at 1811 Chestnut St.

Glass was shattered and her store was looted along with dozens of others.

“They took tons,” Shepp said. “Computers, clothes … all of these things. They cut off a leg of a mannequin. They smashed cases with vintage jewelry and took it all.”

Businesses up and down Walnut and Chestnut streets were hit, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Rittenhouse Row, which is an organization that represents businesses in that neighborhood, estimated that 50 of its members were affected by the tumultuous events that have unfolded over the past week.

