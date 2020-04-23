Twice in the same weekend, an angry woman spit in the face of someone else in a popular Rittenhouse-area food market open during the coronavirus pandemic, Philadelphia police said. In one incident she declared she didn’t have "the virus" before spitting.

The latest incident played out around 11:30 a.m. Sunday inside the D Bruno Bros. location at 1730 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia police said.

A shopper said she exchanged words about social distancing with a woman after being bumped into, police said. The woman in a three-quarter length black jacket, dark pants and a red bandanna around her neck then lowered her face covering, said "B----, I don't have the virus,” and spit in the complainant's face, investigators said.

The woman who was spat on had on a mask and glasses and wasn’t injured, police said.

A witness, who also works in the store, told investigators that the same attacker – a thin woman in her 30s, standing around 5-foot-6 long with long reddish-brown hair – spat on him the day before, police said.

Saturday’s spitting attack happened after the worker and the woman had an argument over how she wanted to pay for items.

Police asked anyone with information or who recognizes the spitting woman to call Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or call 215-686-TIPS.

NBC10’s request for comment from Di Bruno Bros. has yet to be returned.