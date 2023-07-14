Check out the newest water ice flavor, it's just peachy for the summer.

Available for a limited time only, water ice favorite Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is offering a delicious Peach Ring flavor complete with Peach Ring Gummy candy toppings.

"Perfect for summer, Peach Ring is both sweet and tart, and is a nostalgic taste of childhood for millennials who grew up with flavorful, gummy peach ring candy," Mark Jenkins, vice president of marketing at Rita’s, said in a statement. "With this second new ice flavor introduced this year, Rita’s remains focused on delivering new, memorable flavors and unique, crave-worthy treats that create excitement at Rita’s shops, build buzz and drive value for Rita’s loyal guests and app users.”

Rita's confirmed in a tweet that customers can enjoy the peachy-candy-inspired flavor as a signature water ice treat, a gelati or a frozen drink.

Feeling peachy?...😎



NEW Peach Ring Ice has arrived topped with REAL gummy peach rings and is here for a limited time only! Which peach-perfect treat will you try first? 👇💍



💛 Peach Ring Gelati

🧡 Peach Frozen Drink

💚 Peach Ring Ice pic.twitter.com/0rb95R89ZM — Rita's Italian Ice (@RitasItalianIce) July 10, 2023

There are nearly 400 Rita's Water Ice locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. To find the nearest location click here.