Check out the newest water ice flavor, it's just peachy for the summer.
Available for a limited time only, water ice favorite Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is offering a delicious Peach Ring flavor complete with Peach Ring Gummy candy toppings.
"Perfect for summer, Peach Ring is both sweet and tart, and is a nostalgic taste of childhood for millennials who grew up with flavorful, gummy peach ring candy," Mark Jenkins, vice president of marketing at Rita’s, said in a statement. "With this second new ice flavor introduced this year, Rita’s remains focused on delivering new, memorable flavors and unique, crave-worthy treats that create excitement at Rita’s shops, build buzz and drive value for Rita’s loyal guests and app users.”
Rita's confirmed in a tweet that customers can enjoy the peachy-candy-inspired flavor as a signature water ice treat, a gelati or a frozen drink.
There are nearly 400 Rita's Water Ice locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. To find the nearest location click here.
