Pa. town declares emergency as possible Crozer Health closure looms

Crozer Keystone Health System has been in the spotlight as it faces a potential closure in Delaware County

By Emily Rose Grassi, Cherise Lynch and Lili Zheng

The mayor of a Delaware County community made an emergency declaration as the possible closure of Crozer Health looms.

Ridley Park Borough Mayor Henry Eberle said the potential loss of Crozer Keystone Health System will negatively impact residents and called the situation a "disaster."

The emergency declaration allows the borough's Emergency Management Coordinator and other officials to take any actions they deem necessary in order to provide for residents' well being.

Uncertainty for Crozer Health

The emergency declaration took effect the same day as the CEO of Crozer announced he is stepping down on April 18, 2025.

Tony Esposito sent an email to employees on April 15 announcing his departure after five years with the company.

This all comes as the healthcare system is on the brink of closure.

During a hearing last week, an attorney for Prospect Medical Holdings, which owns the Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital in Delaware County, said there is both “good news and bad news.”

Attorney Bill Curtin said the good news is there will not be an immediate closure of these healthcare facilities.

Attorneys said the hospital system had needed $9 million by 4 p.m. Wednesday of last week to keep its doors open. Curtin said it has been able to secure $6 million.

The funds were a combination of $5 million from Penn Medicine with the assistance of the Pennsylvania attorney general, which is “mostly a donation,” according to Curtin. Delaware County is also providing $1 million.

This keeps doors open for another “week to 10 days,” Curtin had said. He added that the “bad news” is that the hospital system cannot simply continue extending time and needs to move toward a long-term solution.

To avoid abrupt shutdowns, Curtin said some services will be transitioned out of Crozer such as its OBGYN services. It’s unclear what other services will affected.

About 3,000 people are employed by this hospital system.

