Riders Can Report Cleanliness Issues on SEPTA From Their Cell Phones

If you see something dirty while riding on SEPTA, you can now report it from your phone.

SEPTA announced riders can now report issues with cleanliness throughout the system by scanning a QR code with their smartphone.

In a statement, SEPTA said it installed QR codes on the exit doors of several of its buses, trains, and trolleys for passengers to scan, rate and report cleanliness.

“Data collected from this survey is an essential tool allowing us a quicker response time when addressing these issues,” SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards said.

SEPTA added that once the customer scans the code, the two-minute QR Vehicle Cleanliness Survey will pop up. The data will be sent to SEPTA's operations vehicle maintenance group.