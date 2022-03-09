gun violence

Ride-Hailing Driver Manages to Speed Off After at Least 12 Shots Are Fired Into SUV

No one else was in the driver's vehicle in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood when someone fired at least 12 shots into the SUV

By Miguel Martinez-Valle and Dan Stamm

A ride-hailing driver drove off after someone fired at least 12 shots into his SUV as he waited for a fare in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood early Wednesday.

Only one of those bullets grazed the driver who was able to make his way to outside the Philadelphia Police Department headquarters at 15th and Callowhill Streets, police said.

The driver told police that he was waiting to give someone a ride around 3 a.m. near 24th and Poplar streets in the Fairmount neighborhood when he noticed a white Chevy Impala following him. Someone inside the Chevy then began firing.

The driver sped off and made his way to police headquarters. The SUV had at least 12 bullet holes in it, including three shots that went through the windshield.

The man was treated at a hospital for a graze wound to his back and released, police said. The driver could later be seen driving off in the bullet-damaged SUV.

Police investigated as they worked to figure out a motive for the shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

