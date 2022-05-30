Richie Ashburn's Grandson Is a Police Officer — and He Just Saved Two Kids

Baseball Hall of Famer Richie Ashburn will always be a hero to Phillies fans. But his grandson is now a hero too -- for a very different reason.

Now a police sergeant, Taylor Ashburn is credited with saving the lives of two local children from a house fire in Chester county on May 21.

Ashburn serves with the East Coventry Township police. He was right down the street when a house caught fire -- and two children, 13 and 12, were trapped inside.

The children didn't know what to do, and the smoke was too heavy for Ashburn to enter. So he yelled to the children to get through a window and climb onto an awning.

"I wasn't really thinking straight," said Zack Heffner, one of the children who was inside the home. "So I didn't know what to do."

But Ashburn did.

"The police officer that was outside, he told us to push out the window, so I pushed out the window and then I climbed out of the window," Heffner said.

Ashburn then helped the children down to safety. As soon as the kids got out, the room they were in was engulfed in flames, Ashburn said.

Zack is now planning to bake some brownies for Ashburn and his department to say thank you.