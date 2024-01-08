Man charged after 5-year-old godson shoots self, police say

A Philadelphia man has been charged after his 5-year-old godson gained access to his unsecured gun and shot himself in the leg, officials said.

Rhamique Topping, 33, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person.

The mother of Topping's 5-year-old godson rushed the boy to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children early Sunday evening after the child shot himself with a gun in Kensington, investigators said.

Philadelphia police later responded to the hospital and learned the child had been shot twice in the right leg.

The child was listed in stable condition and is expected to survive, investigators said.

Police determined the shooting occurred at a home on the 3500 block of Joyce Street and went to the residence to search for clues.

Later on Sunday night, Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said that the investigation uncovered that "the child accidentally shot himself ... with an unattended gun inside of his residence."

The gun the child used was licensed and registered to Topping, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

The office also shared a link for legal gun owners in Philadelphia to request free gun locks.

So far in 2024, only one other child has been shot in Philadelphia, according to data compiled by the City Controller's Office that was last updated Thursday. Last year, children made up about 10% of the city's more than 1,650 shootings.