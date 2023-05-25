The reward has increased to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest of a top 10 fugitive on the FBI's most wanted list accused of kidnapping and murdering a 5-year-old girl in Philadelphia more than two decades ago.

Leer en español aquí

I’riana DeJesus was first reported missing in late July of 2000. She was later found strangled to death inside an apartment building on 8th and Pike streets – a few blocks from where she lived - in Philadelphia in early August of 2000.

Investigators later identified Alexis Flores as a possible suspect in DeJesus’ kidnapping and murder after he was arrested in Phoenix on forgery charges in 2004. By the time DNA evidence linked Flores to DeJesus’ murder however, he had already been deported to his native Honduras.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Flores has been on the run since then and was named to the FBI’s list of top 10 most wanted fugitives.

On Thursday, the FBI announced the reward for information leading to Flores’ arrest increased from $100,000 to $250,000.

L to R: Photo of Alexis Flores taken in 2002. Photo of Alexis Flores taken in 2005.

Flores is described as a slim Hispanic man with a light complexion, black hair and brown eyes standing 5-foot-4 and weighing between 130 and 140 pounds. He also has scars on his forehead and right cheek.

Investigators said he also has used the aliases Mario Flores, Mario Roberto Flores, Mario F. Roberto, Alex Contreras and Alesis Contreras. He also has used the following dates of birth: July 18, 1975, July 18, 1982, September 15, 1980 and July 17, 1982. If you have any information on Flores’ whereabouts, call the FBI’s Philadelphia office at 215-418-4000 or submit a tip on the FBI website.