Officials Reverse Ban on Hoodies Following Protest, Fights at Delco High School

School officials in Delaware County have reversed a ban on hooded sweatshirts and hats after the ban led to numerous demonstrations, fights and the arrest of ten students earlier this week.

Video obtained by NBC10 shows one of the fights inside Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill on Tuesday. The chaos followed a peaceful protest at the school.

Students were upset about the school district’s decision to ban hoodies and hats. School officials said the ban was necessary because there are students who use the clothing to hide their identity.

An emergency meeting was held Wednesday night to discuss the issue and the board ended up doing away with the ban. The meeting was supposed to end at 8 p.m. It went until nearly 11. The board determined students can wear hoodies, just not with the hood part over their heads inside school.

NBC10 talked to parents who believe this is a problem starts at home.

“I think if the parents are sort of unruly and uncontrollable, that’s going to lead to unruly and uncontrollable kids,” Mark Kilson said.

“You make the decisions where you want to be at in life in here, and if you can’t follow the rules, the simple rules here as a child, how could you follow them in the real world?” said another parent, Raymond Baldwin.

Police from around the county ended up at the school Tuesday as a result of the fights. Sharon Hill Borough Police Chief Richard Herron said school officials and law enforcement officers were attacked, and there was school property damage.

Police say they’re reviewing the surveillance and more arrests could be coming.