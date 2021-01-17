Rev. Paul ‘Earthquake' Moore, Longtime Philly Activist and Boxer, Dies at 62

What to Know Paul "Earthquake" Moore, a prominent community activist, reverend and former boxer in Philadelphia died Friday at the age of 62, his brother confirmed with NBC10.

Moore coordinated numerous community events, including the 24 Hour Food-A-Thon, the Celebrity Turkey Run & Giveaway, the Community Claus, MLK Day of Service and the Weekend of Peace.

Moore was also an anti-violence advocate and regularly attended vigils for victims of gun violence, even those he didn’t know.

Friends, family, officials, police and the entire Philadelphia community are mourning longtime activist, reverend and former boxer Paul “Earthquake” Moore.

Moore died on Friday at the age of 62, his brother confirmed with NBC10.

Moore, an alumni of John Bartram High School, was a prominent activist who worked primarily in the Southwest Philadelphia community. He coordinated numerous community events, including the 24 Hour Food-A-Thon, the Celebrity Turkey Run & Giveaway, the Community Claus, MLK Day of Service and the Weekend of Peace.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Moore was also an anti-violence advocate and regularly attended vigils for victims of gun violence, even those he didn’t know.

For his efforts, Moore won the Wrice-Campbell Award for Neighborhood Safety. He was also elected as chair of the Southwest Community Development Corporation (SWCDC) in October 2011. SWCDC was founded in 1986 and serves the economic needs of residents in the area.

In addition to his work as a community activist, Moore formerly served as an Associate Minister at New Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Southwest Philadelphia.

He was also a junior welterweight professional boxer and appeared in small movie roles in films, including “Philadelphia” and “Beloved.”

Moore also worked as a radio personality for the Primetime Power Show which debuted in September 2014.

Several Philly officials and law enforcement members paid tribute to Moore on social media.

Remembering Paul "Earthquake" Moore and his many contributions. Sad to learn of his passing. He's gone to claim his heavenly prize, so richly deserved. pic.twitter.com/Cfoak4UeqP — David Oh (@DavidOhPhilly) January 17, 2021

Upon being assigned to @PPD12Dist in 2018, 1 of the first people I met was the People’s Champ Paul Earthquake Moore. He quickly became 1 of my most valued friends. I will cherish the time I had with him and all the memories. Thank you for everything. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AKg5X38p4y — Scott Drissel (@PPDScottDrissel) January 16, 2021

I want to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of community activist Paul “Earthquake” Moore.

Full statement: https://t.co/5wnB7Lheua

Rest in Power! pic.twitter.com/UtouIL7Qtx — Kenyatta Johnson (@CouncilmemberKJ) January 15, 2021

I am very saddened at the news that my dear friend and SW Phila. Community Activist and Leader Rev. Paul “Earthquake” Moore passed today. Sincerest condolences to his family, friends and all whose lives he touched. @earthquakemoore @PrimePowerRadio pic.twitter.com/m0lGnjikWs — Rep. Maria P Donatucci (@RepDonatucci) January 16, 2021