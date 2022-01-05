Resources for Displaced Residents and Loved Ones of Philly Fire Victims

Friends, family and the entire city are mourning 12 people, including eight children, who were killed when a fast-moving fire tore through a Philadelphia row home, crowded with 26 people in two apartments owned by the city's public housing authority.

The following resources are available for loved ones of the victims, residents who were displaced by the fire and those who are having difficulty processing the tragedy.

The Friends and Relatives Center was opened by the Office of Emergency Management with the American Red Cross and Salvation Army at Bache-Martin Elementary School, located on N. 22nd and Parrish streets.

The center is providing information and assistance for family and friends of the victims as well as a central location for city and partner services for those who were impacted.

The American Red Cross is also assisting residents who were displaced by the fire along with providing support to the family of the deceased.

The Philly HopeLine also offers free support for those who are having difficulty processing the tragedy. The helpine is staffed by clinicians from Uplift Center for Grieving Children, and is open to all Philadelphia students and their families. Those in need of help can call or text 1-833-PHL-HOPE for support. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday - Thursday and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Friday.

The Medical Examiner’s Office also offers free bereavement support for those who are grieving through counseling by phone or in homes. You can call 215-685-7402 to learn more.

Finally, Healthy Minds Philly offers many free mental health resources including crisis support for grief and loss, as well as anxiety and depression.