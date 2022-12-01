Residents Oppose Proposal to Build Warehouse on Old NJ Farm

What to Know A vote on a proposal to build a massive warehouse development on an old farm in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, has been rescheduled after a large number of residents opposing the plan showed up at a meeting Thursday night.

Residents told NBC10 so many people showed up at the Harrison Township Municipal building Thursday night to oppose the controversial plan that they couldn’t fit safely inside the room.

The meeting will now take place on December 15 at Pleasant Valley School on 401 Cedar Road in Mullica Hill.

A vote on a proposal to build a massive warehouse development on an old farm in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, has been rescheduled.

The meeting was supposed to be a continuation of the Harrison Township Joint Land and Use Board's initial meeting on Nov. 17.

The meeting will now take place on December 15 at Pleasant Valley School on 401 Cedar Road in Mullica Hill.

A developer wants to put a complex of four buildings and 1,400 parking spaces along Route 322 near Tomlin Station Road in Mullica Hill.

Nearly a thousand people have joined a Facebook group called “No Warehouses in Mullica Hill.” Residents tell NBC10 they don’t know what will be in the 24/7 warehouse, but they fear bright lights, excessive noise, truck traffic and potential air pollution.

“Residents have expressed concerns to Mayor Lou Manzo on the negative impact this project will have on the community and the domino effect it can create for a township once celebrated for its rich farmland and agricultural history,” concerned neighbors wrote in a release.

So far, more than 1,200 people have signed a petition to stop it from happening.

NBC10 reached out to the warehouse developer for comment. We have not yet heard back.