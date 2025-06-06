Residents voice frustration at officials over leaking Delaware City refinery

Residents living near the Delaware City refinery leaking sulfur dioxide voiced their concerns and frustrations about their area's air quality at a public meeting with officials on Thursday.

The leak began on Memorial Day, and officials say they think they can seal it back up by next week. However, in the mean time, residents fear they are being exposed to harmful pollutants.

"We’re being poisoned. We want to know when it’s going to stop," said one resident at the packed event held the Kirkwood Sports complex in New Castle.

Representatives from the refinery say there is not a risk to people at the ground level and admit they need to do a better job communicating when there is an issue at the facility, as they did not directly notify the surrounding area.

"We need a better system, it needs to come from us. That’s probably the single biggest failure," a refinery official said at the meeting.

Pam Lane tells NBC10 her husband works at the refinery. She considers it a great neighbor, being one of the larger employers in the area, and donating significant money to several causes.

"They want to run clean, they don’t want to see these things happen," Lane said. "And for our legislators who want to make fines harder for them, they might just end up closing their doors. And we don’t want that. Cause if they close down, our community is going to be devastated, way more than pollution.”

Legislation is in the works to increase fines for companies violating regulations, officials tell NBC10. The Pollution Violation Act could force them to shell up to $25,000 a day for leaks, and that money would go back into neighborhood.

"Just them taking accountability, and saying you know what, we messed up, we should have done a better job of communicating," said Delaware's Speaker of the House, Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown. "I should have received the information in a timely manner, and I did not."