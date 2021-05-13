Residents Flee as Flames Rip Through Row Homes in Delaware County

A fire ripped through a group of connected row homes in Delaware County, sending residents fleeing and flames shooting into the air Thursday morning.

The blaze erupted on the 1100 block of Thomas Street in Chester. Neighbors told NBC10 it began around 4:45 a.m. in the home of a family of five, before spreading to adjacent houses.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Fire officials confirmed that a family of five, including two children, lives in the house where the fire began. They said two adult women where taken to a hospital, though their condition was not immediately available.

Several neighbors also said they heard explosions. “I was terrified, so scared because I didn’t know where it was coming from,” one woman told NBC10.

Video from the scene showed flames shooting into the morning sky as the fire spread, before dozens of firefighters arrived to extinguish it.

Fire officials could not immediately say what sparked the blaze.