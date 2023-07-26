North Philadelphia

Residential porch fronts collapse in North Philly

The roofs of porches at several residential homes at 19th Street and Hunting Park Avenue have reportedly collapsed on Wednesday morning

By Hayden Mitman

The porch roofs of several North Philadelphia homes can be seen after they collapsed on Wednesday morning.
NBC10

Police are responding to a residential block in North Philadelphia after the porch fronts of several homes, reportedly, collapsed on Wednesday morning.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened at about just before 10 a.m.

As seen in images captured by SkyForce10, roofs of a number of residential properties collapsed onto the sidewalk, spreading debris and dirt throughout the area.

Nivel Turner, who lives on the block, told NBC10 that the roofs fell without warning.

"I was working in the kitchen and I heard a loud crash outside, and I looked outside and the porch, our ceiling was on the ground," he said.

Turner said he'd happy no one in his family was injured because his children play out on the porch often.

Robyn Seigel, a neighbor on the block, said she rushed home after hearing there was a collapse along the block.

"I have no idea why this happened," she said.

Seigel said she didn't believe there were any previous issues or concerns reported to the city's Department of Licenses and Inspections recently either.

So far, no injuries have been reported in this incident.

This incident is still ongoing.

