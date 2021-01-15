Center City Philadelphia

Worker Rescued After Medical Emergency at Center City High-Rise Construction Site

Philadelphia firefighters rescue a 60-year-old construction worker from the 41st floor of the Arthaus Philadelphia building

By Dan Stamm

Arthaus Condo
NBC10 - J.R. Smith

Crews rushed to the construction site of a Center City Philadelphia high-rise building Friday after a worker suffered a medical emergency dozens of stories high.

The rescue effort started around 10:25 a.m. on the 41st floor at the site where Arthaus Philadelphia is being built along South Broad Street near Spruce Street, Philadelphia Deputy Fire Chief Gerald Boyle said at the scene.

The 60-year-old construction worker was in stable condition as he was being lowered down to an ambulance after being stabilized, Boyle said.

A short time later, a person on a stretcher could be seen being loaded into an ambulance. He was then transported to the hospital.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the medical emergency.

Licenses and Inspections was called in to investigate, Boyle said.

