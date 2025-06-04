First responders rescue Delaware County resident trapped inside burning condo

A man is in the hospital after being rescued from a condo fire in Delaware County.

Fire officials told NBC10 that Brookhaven police officers went into the second floor of the Hilltop Summit Condominiums to save a trapped man inside.

The man was conscious as he was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Officials stated that firefighters had to evacuate a total of 18 units. The fire was contained to the second-floor unit; however, smoke from the fire did damage to other units.

Three people are displaced, and the Red Cross was on scene assisting residents.

One neighbor who spoke with NBC10 said they were woken up in the middle of the night and were concerned about what they saw.

"It's the building that is a feet away from mine, and it seemed like it was getting worse at first before it got better. It was coming from the whole entire roof up top. You can see in that middle unit that his place is charcoal black at this point," said neighbor Marc Petry.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.