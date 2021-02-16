water main break

Rescue Crews, Water Department Respond to Massive Water Main Break in North Philly

The 48-inch water main broke at 29th Street and Hunting Park Avenue Tuesday evening.

By David Chang

Rescue crews and workers with the Philadelphia Water Department are on the scene of a massive water main break in North Philadelphia. 

The 48-inch water main broke at 29th Street and Hunting Park Avenue Tuesday evening. SkyForce10 was over the scene as water poured onto the roadway, submerging several vehicles and flooding a nearby U-Haul storage facility. Rescue crews also responded to take people out of the building on a boat. 

No injuries have been reported. Officials have not yet revealed how many customers are impacted. 

The break occurred only blocks away from the site of other massive water main breaks in 2016, 2015 and 2014.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

