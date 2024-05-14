Pennsylvania

Rescue crews successfully save person stuck under car after it slid off of a driveway

By Emily Rose Grassi

Paoli Fire Company

A person was rescued after getting stuck underneath a car on Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson from the Paoli Fire Company.

When first responders arrived to the scene in Tredyffrin Township after 10:40 a.m., they found that a car had slid off of a steep driveway and a person trapped, officials said.

Crews with the Paoli Fire Company called in two other fire companies as well as the local police department to assist with the rescue, according to officials. A towing company brought a heavy lift wrecker to help.

"Crews stabilized the vehicle using struts, cribbing, pickets and tow strap anchoring using a tow truck," the Paoli Fire Company said on their Facebook page.

About 30 minutes into the rescue operation, the car was slowly lifted off of the person with crews using, "a combination of airbags, hydraulic spreaders and a winch," the company explained.

EMS personnel were on hand to monitor the person under the car and provide them with care throughout the whole incident, according to officials.

