At City Hall on Tuesday, officials from across Philadelphia government gathered to discuss the impacts that ongoing revitalization efforts have had on the city's Kensington community.

And, in discussing highlights of the ongoing effort, city officials pointed out that a progress report on the effort found homicides in Kensington dropped by about 45-percent last year.

“I promised on day one to roll up my sleeves and stand shoulder to shoulder with the residents of Kensington to end this opioid-driven humanitarian crisis once and for all,” said Mayor Cherelle Parker in a statement on the report. “We’ve been hard at work for a year. Violent crime is down. We’re building a new health and wellness ecosystem to connect people with services and treatment they need. We have much more work to do to restore Kensington as a safer, cleaner, greener community, with access to economic opportunity for all.”

During the day, officials discussed the results of an effort that started last year and has seen more police put on Kensington's streets, dangerous buildings demolished, and clean ups of more than 800 city blocks in that neighborhood alone.

In a statement on the release of the new report, city officials said the city has seen a number of changes over the past 14 months. For example, the city has launched, what officials said was, the first of its kind crime scene cleanup program, established the Office of Clean and Green Initiatives and addressed 131 neglected property reports in Kensington, resulting in 20 demolitions and 101 clean-and-seals at various properties.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker provided an update on her administration's efforts to improve the city's Kensington neighborhood. NBC10's Fred Shropshire explains.

Here's some other impacts of the Kensington Revitalization plan that city officials highlighted on Tuesday:

The launch of the One Philly, United City Citywide Cleaning program, a collaboration across 13 City departments and partner agencies. In Kensington alone, over 800 city blocks were clean and greened, 450 abandoned vehicles were removed, 8,200 syringes were taken off of the city's street and 17,100 properties that were hit by graffiti were addressed.

$22 million in anti-violence and overdose crisis funding, officials said, was awarded to community-based organizations through the city's Anti-Violence Community Partnership Grant program.

The Philadelphia Police Department hired 369 new officers, with an incoming recruiting class of 50 cadets. These new officers helped the city's police force to up staffing in Kensington by 198-percent.

In addition to the reduction in homicides, shooting incidents in Kensington declined 44 percent last year, and narcotics worth over $10 million were recovered by police, officials said. Also, they said 845,208 doses of fentanyl were removed from the Kensington drug market.

The Philadelphia Fire Department hired 90 new firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs, and installed 4,596 smoke alarms, according to city officials.

Moving forward, officials said that they plan to provide a more visible presence in Kensington. In fact, officials said Parker would attend weekly office hours at the headquarters for Impact Services, located along the 1900 block of E. Allegheny Avenue.

Along with this, city agencies -- like the Office of Public Safety and the Philadelphia Police Department -- plan to increase outreach to homes and throughout the streets of Kensington.

The city, officials said, also plan to invest in expanding affordable housing, homeownership access and eviction prevention programs to Kensington, as well.

“The Kensington Community Revival plan prioritizes Mayor Parker’s areas of focus when it comes to public safety,” said Adam Geer, Chief Public Safety Director, in a statement. “Looking ahead, the Office of Public Safety plans to lead and build on this progress in the coming year with continued investment and expanded efforts across all focus areas. No community should be trapped in neglect. It’s time to reset norms, clean the streets, and build a future with more opportunity and a better quality of life for the Kensington residents. I would like to thank our partners across City departments, law enforcement, community organizations, credible messenger violence interrupter groups, and the community for their role in informing the plan and its vision”

On Tuesday, officials unveiled a new website -- the Kensington Community Revival Toolkit -- that provides Kensington residents and business owners with real-time data concerning law enforcement, social service provision and quality-of-life improvement initiatives.

"I am honored to serve Kensington, where I have spent most of my career,” said Deputy Police Commissioner Pedro Rosario in a statement. “Mayor Parker’s total commitment from day one to uplifting Kensington has already made a difference, but there is much more work to do. We will continue to make sure we are out in the community 24/7 doing community policing. We will continue to expand our collaborations with our partners, from law enforcement to violence interrupters to healthcare clinicians to street outreach teams. This is a team effort and we’re proud to do our part for Kensington.”