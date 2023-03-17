Rep. Fitzpatrick Wants to Make St. Patrick's Day a Federal Holiday

How does another day off sound?

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick introduced legislation, The St. Patrick’s Day Act, on Friday to make St. Patrick’s Day a federal holiday.

“St. Patrick’s Day commemorates the rich history and fighting spirit of the Irish people – including nearly 2 million in Pennsylvania - and the countless contributions that generations of Irish Americans have made to our nation,” Congressman Fitzpatrick said. “As a descendant of Irish immigrants and a friend of Ireland, I am proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation to properly recognize St. Patrick’s Day as a federal holiday.”

Headed to the House floor to introduce the St. Patrick’s Day Act, to make St. Patrick’s Day a federal holiday. ☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/qDe2oo7Pye — Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 (@RepBrianFitz) March 17, 2023

St. Patrick’s Day has been celebrated for over 1,000 years annually on March 17, the anniversary of the death of Saint Patrick, a patron saint of Ireland and its national apostle.

It is a holiday celebrated by all kinds of people all over the world commonly donning the color green and three-leaf clovers.

There are only 11 federal holidays. The last federal holiday to be added to the list was Juneteenth Independence Day, which became a federal holiday in 2021.