Spotlight! Reindeer Romp

Give the gift of life this holiday season.

running5

Get into the spirit of the holidays while supporting cancer patients and survivors. On December 11th, head on over to Havertown for the 14th annual Reindeer Romp. Enjoy a 5K run or a family walk along with refreshments and awards. You can even get your picture taken with Santa! All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

When: December 11th

Where: The Oakmont School, Haverford, PA

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 53 mins ago

Preparing to Ring in 2020 at Penn’s Landing

Mummers parade 1 hour ago

More Than $40k Raised in Memory of Mummers Killed in Crash

For more volunteer information visit http://www.reindeerromp.org/.

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us