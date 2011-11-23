Spotlight! Reindeer Romp

Get into the spirit of the holidays while supporting cancer patients and survivors. On December 11th, head on over to Havertown for the 14th annual Reindeer Romp. Enjoy a 5K run or a family walk along with refreshments and awards. You can even get your picture taken with Santa! All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

When: December 11th

Where: The Oakmont School, Haverford, PA

For more volunteer information visit http://www.reindeerromp.org/.

