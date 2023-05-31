Red Cross: Over 30 People Displaced by Easton Fire

The Red Cross for the Greater Philadelphia Region is working to support more than 30 people, from 14 households, following a devastating fire earlier this week.

On Monday, more than 200 firefighters combatted a fire that torn through homes around the intersection of 10th and Ferry Streets in Easton.

Initially, officials estimated that as many as 60 people could have been displaced by the fire.

However, on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Red Cross said the agency is working with more than 30 people who have been displaced from at least 14 households.

Though, they could be working with a few more as they work to contact families impacted by the fire, the spokesperson said.

in fighting the fire, officials said five firefighters sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.

Officials said that they are still investigating to determine what may have caused the fire.