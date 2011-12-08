Red Cross: “Give Something that Means Something”

An American Red Cross survey found despite the economic downturn, 67 percent of Americans still want to give to charities.



“No matter their personal financial hardships, Americans still want to give,” said Renée Cardwell Hughes, American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania CEO.



Philadelphia’s local American Red Cross chapter is looking for generous donations to those in the area less fortunate this holiday season. The Red Cross has made donation giving easy with its 2011 Holiday Giving Catalogue.



With the slogan “Give Something that Means Something,” the catalogue includes a variety of gifts and donations that will support Red Cross programs.



Donors can help provide food and shelter to disaster victims, purchase supplies for members of the armed forces, and supply basic necessities to families in need right here in the Philadelphia area.



“Instead of worrying so much about what to give people in your office, at your house of worship, or the person who has everything, we hope Philadelphians think of the Red Cross for gifts that could make a lifetime of difference,” Hughes said.



The Red Cross also says purchasing gifts from the holiday catalogue can also be a great gift to family and friends by honoring them giving a gift in their name.



Donations made to the Red Cross Philly chapter will largely remain in the area.



To learn more about how you can donate to the local American Red Cross chapter visit redcrossphilly.org.



About the American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania

