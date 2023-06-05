Red bus-only lanes to be painted along Market Street

Red bus-only lanes are coming to Market Street this week as part of a PennDOT project intended to repair and resurface more than 40 miles of roadway throughout the city.

From 8 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, PennDOT will be closing lanes along Market Street in order to paint a bus lane along the roadway between Juniper and 4th streets.

Officials with PennDOT, the agency that has partnered with SEPTA and the City of Philadelphia in order to conduct this project, said motorists should expect delays as workers will close lanes in both directions on Market Street while the painting process is underway.

Along with these bus lanes, as part of an ongoing $10 million project, workers will resurface 14 state highways throughout the city, as well.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT's contractor is milling and resurfacing 14 state highways in Philadelphia using bituminous material and performing various maintenance roadway enhancements.

For more information on PennDOT's planned and active construction projects, visit projects.penndot.gov.