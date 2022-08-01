The Red Bull Foam Wreckers tour is making one of their 10 stops at the Jersey Shore in Ocean City, New Jersey, on Saturday, Aug. 6 for their exciting anti-surf surf contest.

The contest only has one requirement - surfers must use soft-top surfboards known as "foamies" to cruise the waves down the shore.

Beyond that, it is up to contestants involved to make the most of each wave. How? By "having more fun than everybody else," which Red Bull says the judges will be looking for when deciding on a winner.

The event will begin with contestants spinning the "Wheel of Shred" to find out which surfboard they will use during the contest.

Then individuals will paddle out to the waters to attempt to prove to be the "most unique softboard surfer" during a 15-minute competition.

Contestants can have fun attempting various tricks and moves to impress the judges. Check out some inspiration from Red Bull here.

Surfers of all skills levels are encouraged to come out and get involved in the competition.

No need to B.Y.O.B. - bring your own board - Red Bull will be providing boards for contestants.

Aside from the fun and excitement of the waves themselves, individuals attending can also catch local surf stars at the event, including Ocean City's own Rob Kelly, along with Ben Gravy of Ventor.

It's not too late to ride the waves of the contest. Registration for the event is open for $25 here.

The complete list of stops on the Red Bull Foam Wreckers Summer 2022 Tour can be found here.