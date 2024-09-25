Recording of screaming woman rattles South Philly neighborhood for an hour

A law firm as well as a city official apologized after a recording of a woman screaming -- that’s part of an ongoing legal case -- rattled a South Philadelphia neighborhood.

Rachel Robbins told NBC10 she heard the sound of a woman screaming around 5 a.m. Monday along the 1900 block of 15th Street in South Philadelphia. The recording that was playing from a loudspeaker could be heard from several blocks away and continued for an hour despite residents asking Philadelphia police in the area to stop it.

“One of the most awful things about it is that anyone in our neighborhood right here who has been a victim of violent crime, they’re having to hear a woman screaming projected on this sound system at 5 a.m.," Robbins said. "It’s retraumatizing and so awful."

Robbins told NBC10 she contacted the city and later received a response from City Solicitor Renee Garcia. In the letter, obtained by NBC10, Garcia stated the recording was conducted by an expert who was retained by a person who is currently suing the city of Philadelphia.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“As such, we had limited control over the conditions of the testing,” Garcia wrote. “I raise this not to excuse what happened, but to provide context as to why the individuals representing the City on location did not shut down the testing immediately.”

Garcia also apologized to Robbins in the letter.

“That being said, the City should have insisted that the expert provide a much more detailed proposal for the scope and conditions of the testing that was to be performed for our review,” Garcia wrote. “We could have then sought court intervention if necessary. We have certainly learned lessons from this experience, and once again apologize that it was at the expense of you and your neighbors.”

NBC10 reached out to Neufeld Scheck Brustin Hoffman & Freudenberger, LLP, the New York-based law firm responsible for the recording.

“We conducted a test in connection with an important civil rights case and did not intend to cause harm to anybody,” the spokesperson wrote. “We understand why residents are upset, and we want to sincerely apologize to the community and anybody affected.”

The spokesperson did not reveal any details behind the civil rights case or why the recording had to be used.

“We feel terrible about the negative impact on the community,” the spokesperson wrote. “We cannot talk with more specificity about the details given ongoing litigation.”

Court documents obtained by NBC10 revealed the sound test was done by a production company hired by a law firm in relation to a case involving an alleged rape that occurred at the location. According to the documents, the testing was done to verify claims from the plaintiff in the case that he heard the screams of a rape victim from two blocks away.

As the legal battle continues, community members who heard the recording still have questions.

“If something like this is going to happen, find out what kind of tests they’re actually going to be doing,” Allison Sacks, a neighbor, said. “What’s the sound? How long are they going to be doing it? What time of day are they going to be doing it? Who may be impacted by it? Do we need to let people know?”