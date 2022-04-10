Reading Police Warn Residents After 12 Overdoses in 1 Day

Police in Reading, Pennsylvania, are warning residents after officers responded to 12 overdoses in one day.

Three of the overdoses that officers with the Reading Police Department responded to on Saturday were fatal, the department said in a press release. Police said the overdoses could be due to drugs laced with the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.

“There is no way of knowing what substances are mixed into drugs, and individuals may have no idea what they are ingesting,” the RPD said.

Anyone with information regarding the overdoses was asked to call the RPD at 610-655-6116, and anyone experiencing symptoms of an overdose or witnessing someone with symptoms of an overdose was asked to call 911 immediately.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated a drug overdose problem already prevalent in Pennsylvania.

In 2020, the last year for which information has been published, the state recorded 5,097 overdose deaths, representing a 14% increase from 2019. Of those deaths, 85% involved opioids and 75% involved fentanyl.